Beyond the Mat Receiving First-Ever Blu-ray Release in November

– Per PWInsider, the classic 1999 wrestling documentary, Beyond the Mat, is finally getting a Blu-ray release. The film, directed by Barry Blaustein, is releasing on Blu-ray on November 15. The Blu-ray release comes from the Australia-based Via Vision. Per PWInsider, Via Vision releases are often region free.

Here’s the info on the release from Via Vision’s website:

ON BLU-RAY FOR THE FIRST TIME WORLDWIDE!

Any pre-order titles will be dispatched in the week leading up to its aforementioned release date. Special features and artwork are subject to change. See FAQs for more information.

The 1999 American documentary directed, written, produced and narrated by Barry W. Blaustein is coming to Blu-ray for the first time worldwide!

Beyond the spotlight, beyond the pain, Beyond The Mat is a hard-hitting, no holds barred exposé of professional wrestling. Be prepared to be shocked; be prepared to be sickened; be prepared to see things you have never seen in Wrestling before.

There’s no script for what happens outside the ring, and there’s no script for what happens in Beyond The Mat. Take a look at the men, and women, who fight in the WWF, WCW and ECW. Watch Mick Foley, Jake the Snake et all get bloody, get hurt and bare all in this fantastic movie.

Features the Theatrical Cut in High Definition, and the Director’s Cut in standard definition. Go ringside with bare knuckled special features including commentaries and extended conversations with the stars of the documentary! Housed in a glossy slipcover.

Special Features:

Up Close And Personal – Conversation with Jesse “The Body” Ventura, Mick “Makind” Foley and director Barry W. Blaustein

Dinner With The Legends

Audio Commentaries