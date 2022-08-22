Beyond Wrestling Americanrana: Blackout Full Results 08.21.2022

The Americanrana: Blackout event was held by Beyond Wrestling on August 21 in Worcester, MA. You can find the full results (per Cagematch) and highlights below:

*Trish Adora def. LuFisto

*The Fancy Nerds (Ryan Clancy & Thomas Santell) def. The Flirtation (The Romantic Touch & The Tender Weapon) (w/ Love Doug)

*Rex Lawless def. Ryan Galeone

*B3CCA (w/ Alec Price) def. Masha Slamovich

*Sidney Bakabella (w/ Channing Thomas) def. Swoggle

*WeeLC: Channing Thomas & Sidney Bakabella def. CPA & Swoggle

*Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) & Willow Nightingale def. The Righteous (Dutch, Vincent & Vita VonStarr)

*Alec Price (w/ B3CCA) def. Ortiz

*Eddie Kingston def. SLADE

*Wheeler Yuta def. Timothy Thatcher

Swivel Kicks & a Splash from Ortiz! Vintage Funky Monkey! #Americanrana pic.twitter.com/pharxFMkEB — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 22, 2022