wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Americanrana: Blackout Full Results 08.21.2022
The Americanrana: Blackout event was held by Beyond Wrestling on August 21 in Worcester, MA. You can find the full results (per Cagematch) and highlights below:
*Trish Adora def. LuFisto
*The Fancy Nerds (Ryan Clancy & Thomas Santell) def. The Flirtation (The Romantic Touch & The Tender Weapon) (w/ Love Doug)
*Rex Lawless def. Ryan Galeone
*B3CCA (w/ Alec Price) def. Masha Slamovich
*Sidney Bakabella (w/ Channing Thomas) def. Swoggle
*WeeLC: Channing Thomas & Sidney Bakabella def. CPA & Swoggle
*Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) & Willow Nightingale def. The Righteous (Dutch, Vincent & Vita VonStarr)
*Alec Price (w/ B3CCA) def. Ortiz
*Eddie Kingston def. SLADE
*Wheeler Yuta def. Timothy Thatcher
He’s the goddamn man. #Americanrana pic.twitter.com/O0hpcAaKFZ
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) August 22, 2022
Alec’s car is getting TOWED?! Hold on a minute! 😮😧#BlackOut @beyondwrestling #Americanrana
➡️ : @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/ayicAS3kxN
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) August 22, 2022
WeeLC was peak professional wrestling. Magnificent! 🥲#Americanrana pic.twitter.com/1M2STPXLdp
— Jordan Castle (@jordanw_s) August 22, 2022
Swivel Kicks & a Splash from Ortiz! Vintage Funky Monkey! #Americanrana pic.twitter.com/pharxFMkEB
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 22, 2022
SLADE bests Eddie Kingston to start! #Americanrana pic.twitter.com/PjrrxKJKOo
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 22, 2022
