Beyond Wrestling Reportedly Warns Talent Not To Miss Thursday Show For AEW Collision

Beyond Wrestling has reportedly informed talent booked for Thursday’s show not to pull out of the show late to work this week’s special Thursday episode of AEW Collision. Beyond runs their Wrestling Open shows on Thursdays from Worcester, Massachusetts and according to Fightful Select, the company has told talent that if they back out of bookings this week late for extra work at AEW that they won’t be brought back.

AEW Collision’s Spring BreakThru edition is airing live Thursday night in Boston as opposed to the usual Saturday night.