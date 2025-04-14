wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Reportedly Warns Talent Not To Miss Thursday Show For AEW Collision
April 14, 2025 | Posted by
Beyond Wrestling has reportedly informed talent booked for Thursday’s show not to pull out of the show late to work this week’s special Thursday episode of AEW Collision. Beyond runs their Wrestling Open shows on Thursdays from Worcester, Massachusetts and according to Fightful Select, the company has told talent that if they back out of bookings this week late for extra work at AEW that they won’t be brought back.
AEW Collision’s Spring BreakThru edition is airing live Thursday night in Boston as opposed to the usual Saturday night.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on The Secret Hervice, Chelsea Green’s Count-Out Loss to Zelina Vega
- Ted DiBiase Says Lawrence Taylor vs. Bam Bam Bigelow Main Eventing WrestleMania 11 Was a Mistake
- Scott Steiner Says He Once Turned Down a Pitch To Wrestle Rick Steiner in a Royal Rumble Match
- Update on One Reason The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss May Not Be On WWE TV Right Now