– Caroline Pearce with TNT Sports interviewed WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford backstage at last night’s UFC 298 event in Anaheim, California at the Honda Center. During the interview, Pearce asked the Love & WWE stars and real-life couple if they ever see themselves stepping into the Octagon. Below are some highlights:

Belair on if she’d ever fight in the Octagon: “I can see myself training for it. I have a lot of respect for what they do, just like I think they have a lot of respect for what we do, which is amazing that we’re here tonight, and then we have Raw here on Monday. I would love to train and gain the skills that they have. I’ve been in the ring with some of the women that have this background like Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and they are tough. I would love to have some skills that they have, but as far as competing, I think I’m good.”

On if any UFC fighters want to face her in WWE: “In the ring, they want to come over to the WWE ring like Ronda Rousey did, come meet me there and we can see what we can do. But as far as that goes, I think the training is as far as that will go.”

Montez Ford on if he’d ever fight: “100%, always. Now, I do get nervous about messing up this pretty face you know I do look better in person. I know the camera is a little different, but I will say, I’ve always been a fan of it, always trained for it. It is something I was talking about like in the last two years about actually going over and having a match. You know seeing CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and a couple even, Bobby Lashley, the guy I’m with now, doing different promotions, doing you know those fighting promotions. So, it’s something I had interest in, but it got shut down quickly.”

Last year, WWE and UFC completed their merger under the TKO Group Holdings Banner after the Endeavor acquisition of WWE was completed.

