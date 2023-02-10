Bianca Belair Was Nervous Before Her Ladder Match With Bayley At Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a rare one-on-one women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first time in such a match.

“Uhm, it was nerve wrecking,” Belair said. “I had never been in a ladder match before, I had never even set up a ladder in the ring. The ladders are a lot heavier than you think. But no, I was excited to make history. I’ve made so much history with Bayley, Bayley was one of the first feuds I had coming to onto SmackDown and she introduced me to this crowd. So being able to make history with Bayley was amazing, in Philadelphia as well. It was fun but it was nerve wrecking. I remember before the match started I freaked out because I couldn’t find my title. I was like ‘Where’s my title?’ before the entrance and they were like ‘You are in a ladder match.’ I’ve never done this before guys, okay? [laughs]”

Belair defeated Bayley in the match to retain her Women’s Championship. She is set to defend the title against the winner of the upcoming women’s Elimination Chamber match at WrestleMania 39.