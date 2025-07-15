Bianca Belair Shares Pic With Jazz From WWE Evolution, Says She’s a ‘Dream Match’

Bianca Belair is a big admirer of WWE and NWA legend Jazz and shared a pic with her from backstage at Evolution. Belair, who refereed the Jade Cargill vs. Naomi No Holds Barred match at Sunday’s show, posted a photo with Jazz to her Twitter account and noted that Jazz was one of the first people she studied when she was getting into wrestling.

Belair wrote:

When I 1st got into wrestling in 2016, I didn’t know much… my Husband @MontezFordWWE is literally a wrestling historian so I asked him who should I watch and study?

1st person he said was Jazz!

I still remember the night we sat and watched hours of matches he pulled up as he went on for hours and hours about you, your skill, grit, impact, etc. and I fell in love with the b*tch clamp and the high leg drop (which I tried and yeah, no it hurts lol)

Thank you for paving the way!

Dream match!

#WWEEvolution