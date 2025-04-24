wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Reveals She Broke Her Finger at WrestleMania 41
– In a new behind-the-scenes vlog for WrestleMania 41, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair reveals she suffered a broken finger during her title bout against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Title bout. The match saw Iyo Sky win the match to retain her title, breaking Belair’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania.
Bianca Belair stated (via Fightful), “I think I broke a finger. My finger is hurt, my feelings hurt. Nah, I’m so happy right now. That was amazing. Win or lose, it’s WrestleMania. The Mania streak is broken.” She continued, “I would prefer it to be IYO out of anybody. One of the greatest wrestlers on the planet. I can’t be mad at that. Congratulations to IYO. Rhea, I’m still coming for that ass, okay? This ain’t over because it’s your fault.”
The WrestleMania 41 vlog is available below:
