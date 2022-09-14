wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Reveals Her Dream WWE Women’s Faction
September 14, 2022 | Posted by
Bianca Belair has a three-woman team in mind for her dream faction in WWE. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Inside the Ropes’ Kenny McIntosh and Alex McCarthy and was asked who her picks for her dream group would be, and named two partners that she’d like to have.
“If I could put together a stable with the women’s division that we have now,” she said. “It’s rough because we have so many amazing women, but I think I will have the strong-EST stable, me, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel [Rodriguez]. Who could take that down?”
Belair is the current reigning Raw Women’s Champion, while Ripley is a member of The Judgment Day. Rodriguez is part of a tag team with Aliyah and until Monday’s Raw was co-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.
More Trending Stories
- Pat Buck Returns To Work For AEW After Recent Suspension, Update On Other Suspended Wrestlers
- Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why The Younger Generation in AEW Has Clashed With CM Punk
- MJF Reacts To Jimmy Korderas Saying He Shouldn’t Reference WWE
- Ted DiBiase Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon & Million Dollar Man Pitch, Asking Terry Funk For Advice On Joining WWE