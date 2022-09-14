Bianca Belair Reveals Her Dream WWE Women’s Faction

Bianca Belair has a three-woman team in mind for her dream faction in WWE. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Inside the Ropes’ Kenny McIntosh and Alex McCarthy and was asked who her picks for her dream group would be, and named two partners that she’d like to have.

“If I could put together a stable with the women’s division that we have now,” she said. “It’s rough because we have so many amazing women, but I think I will have the strong-EST stable, me, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel [Rodriguez]. Who could take that down?”

Belair is the current reigning Raw Women’s Champion, while Ripley is a member of The Judgment Day. Rodriguez is part of a tag team with Aliyah and until Monday’s Raw was co-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.