Bianca Belair Explains How TJ Wilson Helps ‘Make Magic’ For WWE Women’s Division

Bianca Belair recently appeared on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, and she shared her thoughts on TJ Wilson’s impact on the WWE women’s division and his connection with the women’s roster. Here’s what Belair had to say (via Fightful):

Bianca Belair on TJ Wilson’s impact on the WWE women’s division: “TJ helps us make magic. He just has a way of — he’s special. That’s just the best way to put it, he’s special. He has a way of just adding his little touches to the matches, and he creates magic, you can bring TJ a rock and he’ll turn it somehow into a diamond, and you’re like, ‘How did you do that?’ That’s what he does.

On Wilson’s connection with the women’s roster: “He just really polishes things for the women. He knows us. He’s able to — he has a different connection with every single woman and he really just adds magic to this division. We really cannot do the things that we do without him. He was the producer of our match last year at WrestleMania, me and Sasha. So he’s just very, very special to this division.”