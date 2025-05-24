Bianca Belair’s Return & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced Bianca Belair’s return, John Cena and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following on Smackdown for next week’s episode, which airs Friday night on USA Network:

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade

* Bianca Belair returns

* John Cena to appear