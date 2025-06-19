Bianca Pizano Weighs In On Joining WWE NIL Program, Family Connection To Matt Bloom

Bianca Pizano is a member of the latest WWE NIL class, and she spoke about how she came on board the program in a recent interview. The MSU fiend hockey player is part of the latest class of NIL recruits and was featured in a piece for the Wilkes-Barre Citizen Voice, where she spoke about how she got the opportunity. You can see some highlights below:

On how she got involved with the program: “Matt (Bloom) was actually in contact with me and my dad, and said that I should become part of this. They contacted me, and I went through a handful of interviews before I was selected for the N.I.L. deal with them. Most of it was about seeing how you are as a person, really seeing what your personality is like, and seeing what kind of fit you can be… It’s an amazing opportunity. If I graduate from college, and I really miss the competitive nature, that’s definitely the place I would go to.”

On her father being college roommates with Bloom: “Matt always brought us around when we were kids, and we were always going to shows, meeting people backstage, and sometimes, people would even stay at our house if there was a show close by. Even my brother, when he was in mini football, my dad would bring them to his mini football practice, and the kids would go insane. I always thought it was so cool. Matt was a big guy, and it was kind of intimidating at first. Being around him, you can tell how easygoing everyone was. Everyone was so personable to talk to, and super nice to be around. It was very family-oriented.”

On if she’ll be going to the Performance Center soon: “Possibly at the end of this month or early next month, they are going to bring some of us to Orlando to the training center. I don’t know if I will be able to go because of my [field hockey] preseason. With them, they have a lot of opportunities for us to go to shows, go to the training center, but they work around your availability. If you are in season, that comes first. In the offseason, then, you can begin to do things associated with the WWE.”