Biff Busick Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss wXw 16 Carat Tournament
March 2, 2022 | Posted by
wXw in Germany has announced that Biff Busick has tested positive for COVID-19 and will no longer be part of the 16 Carat tournament. He was set to face Michael Knight in the first round. A replacement has not yet been named.
Traurige Nachricht am Morgen bezüglich @_starDESTROYER und #wXw16Carat pic.twitter.com/yyCWebCa2r
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) March 2, 2022
