wrestling / News

Biff Busick Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss wXw 16 Carat Tournament

March 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Biff Busick Oney Lorcan Beyond Wrestling Greatest Rivals 2015 Image Credit: Beyond Wrestling

wXw in Germany has announced that Biff Busick has tested positive for COVID-19 and will no longer be part of the 16 Carat tournament. He was set to face Michael Knight in the first round. A replacement has not yet been named.

Biff Busick, Joseph Lee

