– During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton she’s never spoken to Christopher Daniels about using the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, which is her version of Christopher Daniels’ BME, or Best Moonsault Ever. Stratton stated (via Fightful), “I have not had one conversation with him. I mean, the move is essentially named after him. He did it very well. I actually had a coach at the Performance Center show me the move and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s really cool.’ I feel like it takes my trampoline background and combines it with wrestling with the jumping to the ropes.”

Tiffany Stratton competed in a triple threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship yesterday against reigning champion Bayley and Naomi. However, she failed to secure a victory and the title.