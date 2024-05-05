– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreammer discussed AEW teasing a match between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada last week on AEW Dynamite, and how an eventual match between the two could be huge for AEW, surpassing Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes from a purely in-ring perspective. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on an eventual Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada match in AEW: “We are eventually going to get to Kenny Omega versus Okada, and now it has a different, totally contrasting storyline and it has meaning and purpose. I already know I’m going to get two of the best wrestlers I’ve ever seen and some of the best matches I ever saw, I know I’m going to get it again, but now with a different [story].”

On how match-wise Omega vs. Okada could surpass Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II: “Cody and Roman. We had the match, we had the build, then we had an added storyline to it, which made it one of the best angles of all time. Match wise, Roman/Cody, Kenny/Okada, match wise, what’s the better match on paper? Kenny/Okada, and now we have it with a really good storyline, could be massive business, massive box office.”

Kenny Omega is currently still recovering from his bout with diverticulitis. Okada is currently part of The Elite in AEW and holds the AEW Continental Championship.