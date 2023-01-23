Big Bill Hoping For A Singles Run In AEW Soon, Talks About Cancelled Plans For CM Punk vs. MJF

In an interview with Comedy Store Wrestling (via Fightful), AEW’s Big Bill said that he hoped he could have a singles run in the company soon but enjoys working with The Firm. He officially joined the company in August of last year and hasn’t wrestled much since then. Here are highlights:

On his work with the Firm and a singles run: “It’s going to happen eventually. It’s a mutually beneficial experience right now for everybody in The Firm. Getting opportunities, helping each other out. As far as a singles run without The Firm, I have no idea, right now, we’re just doing what we have to do to find success in AEW. Teaming up, whether that’s tag team matches or helping each other backstage or whatever it is. We were put together for a reason and we’re sticking with it right now. I don’t know when a singles run will happen. Right now, I’m really enjoying working with Lee and Stokely, Ego [Ethan Page] is awesome and the Gunns are great.”

On the planned feud for CM Punk and MJF after All Out: “Whatever was planned got kiboshed pretty quickly. After that, we’ve been making the best of it. Stokely, myself, and Lee working together has been pretty good. What we just did with Jungle Boy and HOOK was really fun. The fans liked it and it did really good numbers, I don’t know if I want to talk about that. It was entertaining and people liked it. It was a fun thing to do. There is traction there, for sure.”