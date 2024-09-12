– During Barstool’s Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, AEW star Big Bill discussed his relationship with his former WWE tag team partner, Enzo Amore. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Big Bill on Enzo Amore: “Still good friends with Enzo. He’s the f*****g man … he might be the only person I know that’s a one of one. There’s no one else on the planet like him. He is a one of one. You cannot replicate him. He is an incredibly talented guy, man … I love Enzo.”

On wanting Enzo Amore to get another shot at wrestling: “I really hope he gets another shot in pro wrestling. He’s too talented to not. He’s so clever, unique. Wrote most of his own promos. He’s just a funny guy, he’s very clever, he’s very unique, one of one. He walks in a room and you just know he’s there without even looking.”

Enzo Amore has remained active on the indie circuit, wrestling as Real1 and nZo. He parted ways with MLW last year.