Big Boom! AJ Has Names On AEW Roster He May Be Gunning For

Big Boom! AJ says that he is under AEW contract and has a couple guys on the roster he “may be gunning for.” The content creator, who won a six-man tag match alongside Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe on the AEW Revolution: Zero Hour show, appeared during the post-show media scrum and confirmed that he, Big Justice, and The Rizzler are under contract.

Asked about potentially going deeper into AEW, AJ said, “How much deeper does everybody want me to get? [laughs] I thought I was deep! But yes, I am officially with AEW right now. I am under contract right now, as is Big Justice and The Rizzler.”

He continued, “So yeah, we are gonna be here for a while. And I know there are some names on the AEW roster that I might be gunning for. Some guys out there who don’t believe what I believe in, the happiness, the positivity, the boom. So yeah, you never know how deep this is gonna go.”

Big Boom! AJ is now 2 – 0 on the AEW roster, having previously defeated QT Marshall at AEW Full Gear.

