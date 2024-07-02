wrestling / News

Big E Comments on Commemorative Brodie Lee Reebok Sneakers

July 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Brodie Lee Image Credit: AEW

As noted, some new AEW Reebok shoes commemorating the late wrestler Brodie Lee (aka Jon Huber and Luke Harper in WWE) that are now available at Champ Sports. Former WWE Champion Big E commented on the shoe release and the tribute to Brodie Lee on social media.

Big E wrote, “What a beautiful tribute to an amazing human. Thank you, @MandaLHuber, for making sure his legacy remains strong.” You can view his comments on the new shoes below:

