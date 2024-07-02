wrestling / News
Big E Comments on Commemorative Brodie Lee Reebok Sneakers
– As noted, some new AEW Reebok shoes commemorating the late wrestler Brodie Lee (aka Jon Huber and Luke Harper in WWE) that are now available at Champ Sports. Former WWE Champion Big E commented on the shoe release and the tribute to Brodie Lee on social media.
Big E wrote, “What a beautiful tribute to an amazing human. Thank you, @MandaLHuber, for making sure his legacy remains strong.” You can view his comments on the new shoes below:
What a beautiful tribute to an amazing human. Thank you, @MandaLHuber, for making sure his legacy remains strong. https://t.co/AOcOn10paY pic.twitter.com/lD0xJ10vVL
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) July 1, 2024
