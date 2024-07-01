Brodie Lee Legacy Reebok Sneakers Released

Champs Sports is collaborating with AEW to release the Reebok Classic Leather shoe in the Brodie colorway exclusively today. The shoe will be available for purchase at champssports.com for $90.

Lee lost his life in 2020. Check out AEW’s announcement about the sneakers here:

Legacy Lives Forever

All Elite Wrestling, in collaboration with Champs Sports and Reebok, is honored to commemorate the legacy of our incredible former TNT Champion and celebrate the friend, leader, and unforgettable human Jonathan Huber was.

Today, ChampsSports.com released the Reebok Classic Leather sneaker dedicated to Brodie Lee aka Jonathan Huber.

The sneaker was designed in partnership with Brodie Jr. featuring thoughtful details placed throughout the entire shoe with nods to various moments in his career and life.

The Huber Family is proud to announce that all royalties will be donated in order to honor Jon’s legacy of kindness, compassion, and community.

We thank you for your endless love, support, and for continuing to help keep Jon Huber’s legacy alive.

With love,

All Elite Wrestling and The Huber Family – Amanda, Brodie Jr, & Nolan

#BrodieLeeLegacy