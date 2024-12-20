Big E Confirms He’s Still Not Cleared To Return to the Ring

If you thought the recent New Day angle was going to lead to Big E returning to the ring, that is not likely the case. During an interview with the Mike Broomhead Show (via Fightful), Big E confirmed that he has not been cleared to return to the ring. E has been out of action since March 2022, when he suffered a broken neck after a suplex from Ridge Holland.

He said: “I broke my neck, two and a half years ago, in three places, including my C1 in two places. I still haven’t been cleared. Thankfully, I feel great and don’t have any issues, nothing like that. Didn’t need surgery. I was in a hard collar for three months. There are very real risks. We had a suplex that went wrong and I’ve been out since. I’m grateful to have no issues, no pain, nothing like that.”