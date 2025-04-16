wrestling / News

Updated Card For NXT Stand & Deliver

April 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Stand & Deliver Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver after this week’s NXT. The following matches are set for the show, which takes place on April 19th and airs live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Guilia vs. Jaida Parker vs. Jordynne Grace
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match: ZARIA vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Izzi Dame vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. The Hail
* NXT North American Championship: Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page
* NXT Tag Team Championship: Fraxiom vs. Hank & Tank
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade vs. Meta-Four vs. Fatal Influence vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley
* The D’Angelo Family vs. DarkState

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT: Stand And Deliver, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading