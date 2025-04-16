wrestling / News
Updated Card For NXT Stand & Deliver
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver after this week’s NXT. The following matches are set for the show, which takes place on April 19th and airs live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally:
* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Guilia vs. Jaida Parker vs. Jordynne Grace
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match: ZARIA vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Izzi Dame vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. The Hail
* NXT North American Championship: Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page
* NXT Tag Team Championship: Fraxiom vs. Hank & Tank
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade vs. Meta-Four vs. Fatal Influence vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley
* The D’Angelo Family vs. DarkState
