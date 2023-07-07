Big E. On His Money in the Bank Win, What It Meant For His Career

Big E. won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2021, and he recently reflected on what the win meant to his career and more. The New Day member appeared on After the Bell and talked about winning the briefcase and his reaction at that moment; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On what the Money in the Bank win meant for his career: “Man, it was massive. Really, really just one of the most special things that I’ve ever done in my career. Obviously, I really cut my teeth as a tag team wrestler, as a member of a faction for a long time, and I think when you’re in a group so long […] the three of us were so used to doing everything for the group, and it was always about that. So this was a departure from that. I was really happy with my career in many ways and all the things that we had done as a collective, but I also got to a point where I felt like I could give more and I wanted to do more, and it was time for a change.”

On his Intercontinental Title reign: “We had the IC title stuff with Sami [Zayn] and then with Apollo [Crews] for a while, maybe a little bit too long. Apollo and I were back and forth for four months, but that is not at all an indictment of Apollo, I think he’s so amazingly talented. And there are times where we thought things would go a certain way with our rivalry, and maybe it didn’t conclude when we thought it would. But I would say that dude is so incredibly talented that if you’re going to be in a program for too long with someone, you want it to be with someone of that caliber, who is just incredible at what they do.”

On winning the briefcase: “I think about that moment, I’ve replayed it so many times, but it’s a special, special moment. And the biggest thing too is, I’m not very comfortable with heights. And getting up there, I just wanted to make sure to not look stupid, to not take too long with opening up the little [carabiner]. I was just so happy, I had a slight struggle and for a second I said, ‘Dear God, let this be the only one.’ […] Of all the things I was worried about, it wasn’t the bumps, it wasn’t anything else, the biggest worry was, ‘Don’t fumble with this carabiner. Don’t do it.'”