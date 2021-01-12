Big E Discusses Potentially Winning The Royal Rumble, Becoming Double Champion At WrestleMania 37

Big E was recently interviewed by Dayton 24/7 Now, and the current WWE Intercontinental Champion discussed a variety of topics as he enters the 2021 Royal Rumble Match as one of the betting favorites to win.

When asked about potentially winning the Rumble and challenging for the Universal title at WrestleMania 37, Big E made it clear what it would mean for his career.

“That would be huge,” he said. “That would be arguably the biggest moment of my career. I’ve gotten to do a lot of incredible things, but being in the Royal Rumble and walking into that match as a champion and the prospect of entering WrestleMania as a champion and be able to leave as a double champion is incredible. I’ve never even had a world title match or world title opportunity. This would be my very first one, so I’m looking forward to that.”

The most recent Royal Rumble betting odds from BetOnline with the third-best odds to win the match, while Daniel Bryan continues to be the favorite.