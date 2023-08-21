Big E Thinks Xavier Woods Is Deserving of World Title Run

So far two members of the New Day have held the WWE title and Big E thinks Xavier Woods should also get the opportunity. In an interview with The Ten Count (via Fightful), the former champion explained that he’d love to see Woods become a top champion in the company.

He said: “That’s something that, obviously, he’s so talented and something that we’ve been pushing for. He is a guy who, people know how talented he is, but I still feel in many ways he’s one of the most underrated guys on the roster. He’s still so incredible and so worthy and deserving. I always want the best things for both of partners. Woods is definitely a guy, I’d love to see him get a real run at a singles title. I know he’s been talking about the IC Title as of late, and going from there. I’d love to see him be a World Champion. He’s deserving.”