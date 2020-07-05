Big Show Reveals When More Episodes of His Netflix Sitcom Will Be Released, on How the Pandemic Hurt the Production

– ComicBook.com recently spoke to WWE Superstar Big Show, who revealed that another episode of his Netflix sitcom, The Big Show Show, is slated to be released later in August, along with a holiday special. Below are some highlights.

Big Show on a new episode being due out next month, along with a holiday special: “We’re dropping another episode actually, August 10. I know that we have a seasonal episode, Christmas, that we’re going to drop. So, right now I think with everything going on in Hollywood, they’re just really slow to let everyone know. We’re a new show. So, they’ll let us know. Are we all positive that we will? Yes, but it’s up to Netflix. So for right now, everybody that’s involved in the camp feels really positive about it.”

On the pandemic hurting the production: “I mean, it was a really good show. We did exactly what we needed to do. We did, I think top 10, every country we were dropped in. Number three overall. We hit number one in kids and family. So, we did our part. It’s just, I think this whole pandemic and stuff has really screwed up a lot of production.”

His favorite memory from filming: “[My favorite memory of filming was] just being around my girls, I refer to Reylynn, Lily, and Juliet as my girls. I started the show, I had a huge learning curve and wound up with three extra beautiful daughters that I absolutely love to death. I’m their TV dad. They’re my TV daughters. I talk to those girls almost every day in some sort of interaction, either through social media or phone calls. We’ve done a Zoom call where we all jumped on the line a little while ago and did a Zoom call and chit-chatted and let everybody know what’s going on. Yeah, they’re good girls.”