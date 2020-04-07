wrestling / News
WWE News: The Big Show Show In Netflix Top 10, Total Bellas Clip & Synopsis, RAW 3 Minute Recap
– WWE tweeted today that The Big Show Show is already in the top 10 on Netflix:
“#TheBigShowShow is already trending top 10 on @netflix, and for good reason.
Grab some 🍿 and check it out today! @WWETheBigShow
🎥: http://netflix.com/thebigshowshow”
– Here’s FOX on WWE’s 3 minute RAW recap.
– Brie Bella reveals her relationship with her father to her mom in a Total Bellas preview clip.
– Here are the synopsis for the next three episodes of Total Bellas.
April 9th – “Brie and Nicole’s upcoming book and decision to reconnect with their estranged father opens up old wounds and starts a major conflict with their mother, Kathy; Artem tries to teach Nicole how to be a responsible homeowner.”
April 16th – “Brie and Nicole’s decision to visit their father in Mexicali forces their mother, Kathy, to come to terms with one of the darkest parts of her family’s past; Nicole and Brie take Artem on a tour of their hometown.”
April 23rd – “Nicole feuds with JJ after he accuses her of favoring Birdie over her other nieces; a recent robbery puts Brie on high alert; Kathy creates trouble in the desert when she plans a family photo that doesn’t include Artem.”
