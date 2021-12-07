Big Swole Announces Upcoming Plans, Will be Launching Her Own Podcast Soon

– As previously reported, wrestler Big Swole recently confirmed her exit from AEW after her contract ended in November. Both parties made the mutual decision not to renew. Yesterday, Big Swole shared a new message on her Twitter, thanking those who reached out to her with kind words and also announced plans to start her own podcast soon.

Additionally, Swole said she plans to continue working indie shows in 2022. She stated the following:

“Thank you to those who reached out w/kind words. Few notes: I will be working indie shows next year. I’ve partnered with David Sacks @getcallin to start my own podcast/live space NEXT WEEK!!! I discuss my LOA w/AEW on my time. Yes I have Crohn’s.”