– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WWE talent and NXT head coach Bill DeMott discussed the allegations leading to his firing from WWE. Below are some highlights:

Bill DeMott on his exit as head coach of WWE NXT: “When I took over FCW which then turned into NXT, I already knew it had a shelf life before social media and all these things. The funny thing about the allegations was when they came out the first time, there was a full investigation. The company comes out and says, ‘We found none of this to hold any water,’ but social media was so on fire that they didn’t want the heat and I don’t blame them. NXT was just starting to tour the states before it became really big, so we were on our first tour of the states outside of Florida.”