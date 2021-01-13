wrestling / News
Bill Eadie Has COVID-19, Currently Dealing With Symptoms
January 13, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Facebook, Marty D’Amato announced that Bill Eadie, better known as Demolition Ax, will be unable to participate in a signing because he has contracted COVID-19.
He wrote: “Some bad news to report.
Unfortunately Demolition signing will not take place this Saturday.
I just got a call from Bill and his oldest Grandson had contacted Covid last week and now Bill and his wife are feeling sick with symptoms..
Let’s all send our prayers to one of the nicest guys you can ever meet Bill Eadie and is family as they deal with Covid..
Bill said once he is better him and Barry will make the trip to join the marty party.“
