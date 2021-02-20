Billie Kay on Coming Up With Her ‘Resume’ Gimmick

– During a recent interview for The Run-In with BT Sport, WWE Superstar Billie Kay spoke about her recent resume gimmick on SmackDown. Below is an excerpt from Billie Kay (via Fighter Fans):

“I think it was my first promo on SmackDown since being drafted? I handed my resume to Mr [Adam] Pearce. Lovely gentlemen. And afterwards, I was kind of like…it was like a light bulb went on, and I was just like, ‘oh, I think this could be a thing? Seeing the love and support that I got? I was like, ‘Thank you!’ It just…it really did like make me feel like I was supposed to be doing what I was doing.”