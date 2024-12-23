Billie Starkz Praises Sumie Sukai, Credits Sakai With Making Her Love Women’s Wrestling

In an interview with SEScoops (via Fightful), Billie Starkz praised Sumie Sakai and said the former ROH Women’s world champion got her interested in women’s wrestling. Sakai previously announced she would retire after NJPW Battle in the Valley next month.

Starkz said: “Sumie was just an extraordinary talent back in the day, paving the way for women’s wrestling in ROH. As a fan growing up in ROH, when I first came around, I was not a huge fan of the women’s wrestling and Sumie made me fall in love with it so all the credit to her. Truly, being around wrestling, I’ve got to meet so many extraordinary people but Sumie is such a kind and caring person. I’m sad that she has to let go of wrestling, but Final Battle I’m truly gonna put my all in for her.“