Sumie Sakai Set To Retire at NJPW Battle in the Valley Next Month
December 16, 2024 | Posted by
In a backstage video posted after Strong Style Evolved, Sumie Sakai revealed that she will retire after NJPW Battle in the Valley next month. She revealed the news to Hiromu Takahashi, setting up a match between them, as she wants him to be her last opponent. The two will be on opposite sides of a six-person tag match at the event. She will have another female and male wrestler on her team while Hiromu finds two female wrestlers.
Breaking@SumieSakai is set to retire at Battle in the Valley January 11- and will face @TIMEBOMB1105 in six person action for her last match!
But who will join them?#njpw #njbitv pic.twitter.com/uT1Teq9H6V
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 16, 2024
