Sumie Sakai Set To Retire at NJPW Battle in the Valley Next Month

December 16, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sumie Sakai Image Credit: ROH

In a backstage video posted after Strong Style Evolved, Sumie Sakai revealed that she will retire after NJPW Battle in the Valley next month. She revealed the news to Hiromu Takahashi, setting up a match between them, as she wants him to be her last opponent. The two will be on opposite sides of a six-person tag match at the event. She will have another female and male wrestler on her team while Hiromu finds two female wrestlers.

