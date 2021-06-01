Billy Corgan Confident That NWA Can ‘Make A Serious Run At The Top’

Billy Corgan recently appeared on Two Man Power Trip, and he discussed a variety of topics, including the decision to move NWA programming to FITE and the company’s trajectory moving forward.

When asked about the decision making process and the reasoning behind the move, Corgan opened up about the need to compete in a crowded market and his confidence that the NWA will emerge from the pack (via Fightful):

“We were doing good numbers on YouTube by putting Powerrr up for free and it was great and people were talking and there was a buzz, but then it just stopped because as Elvis’ manager used to say, ‘How much does it cost if it’s free?’ What is the real value of something if you’re giving it away? There’s something about us moving to Fite, being behind a paywall and asking people to be responsible to us and us being responsible to them. The legitimacy of being on a platform that was just bought by Triller, they’re doing crazy business. We’re in business with serious people and the future of television is online. The legitimacy, the history, the roster. WWE and AEW are running things. Big companies with big TV deals. Beyond that, it’s a crowded market and you have to cut your way through. We’re fine with that. We will emerge out of this other tier as the victor and make a serious run at the top. It won’t take two months, but it will happen.”

The NWA will hold its When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view on Sunday, with Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch, Serena Deeb vs. Kamille, and more.