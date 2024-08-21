Billy Corgan To Make ‘Exciting’ Announcement At NWA 76

Billy Corgan is set to make a big announcement about the NWA’s future next week at NWA 76. The NWA Twitter account posted on Wednesday morning to reveal that Corgan will make the announcement at the August 31st show in Philadelphia, as you can see below.

The announcement reads:

“On August 31 in Philadelphia at #NWA76, NWA President @Billy will be on hand to make an exciting announcement about the future of the NWA!

Don’t miss your chance to see it live and celebrate 76 years of The National Wrestling Alliance!”