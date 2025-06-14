Billy Corgan On How Natalya Competing At Crockett Cup Boosted The NWA

Natalya was in action at the NWA Crockett Cup and Billy Corgan recently spoke about how the appearance benefited them. Corgan spoke with Busted Open Radio and talked about the match, saying that it proved that the NWA has a spot in the “game.”

“The WWE endorsement, if you even want to call it that, let’s call it a blessing, shows you that we’ve earned our spot in this game here,” Corgan said (per Wrestling Inc). “We’re not competition by any stretch of the imagination, but we are a player now.”

He added, “The other thing I want to add really quickly is we’re not for sale. A lot of people assume that the minute that door opened with Nattie, that that meant we were going to be sold. We’re not for sale, and WWE has not asked.”

The NWA announced a new streaming deal with Roku earlier this week.