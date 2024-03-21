Billy Gunn Returning to CCW For 20th Anniversary Event

Billy Gunn is set to appear at CCW’s 20th Anniversary event next month. CCW issued a press release announcing that Gunn will appear at the Port St. Lucie, Florida show, as you can see below.

The full announcement reads:

Wrestling Legend Billy Gunn Returns to CCW for Anniversary 20

As first reported on The Zaslow Show (ESPN Radio), Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) is thrilled to announce the return of Billy Gunn to a CCW ring for the first time since 2006.

Gunn, renowned for his iconic career spanning WWE, TNA Wrestling, and his current stint with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), will make his highly anticipated return at CCW’s monumental Anniversary 20 event. Taking place on April 19, 2024, at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center in Port St. Lucie, FL, Anniversary 20 commemorates two decades of electrifying wrestling action, promising to be the biggest CCW event of all time.

As one-third of the current AEW World Trios Champions, Gunn brings his unparalleled talent and charisma to the already stacked lineup of superstars slated to appear at Anniversary 20, including:

* CCW World Champion and AEW VP QT Marshall

* Wrestling icon and former WWE star, “The Vampire Warrior” Gangrel

* AEW star, Brian Cage

* CCW Women’s Champion and NWA star, Ruthie Jay

* ECW legend, Bill “Fonzie” Alfonso

* The South American Alliance, Ariel Levy & Vinicious

* CCW Tag Team Champions The Qrown

* Amber Nova

* Cha Cha Charlie

* Jackal Stevens

* Eddie Taurus w/ Dr. Eric Christopher

* Ozzy Kilmeister … and many more.

Tickets for this historic event are now available for purchase at CCWrestlingFL.com.