Billy Gunn on Staying Active and Fit at 60 Years Old

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Billy Gunn discussed his career and how he views aging as he’s still active at 60 years old. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Billy Gunn on how he views aging at 60 years old: “I have a different mindset than most people. It’s just not an option, it’s just … it’s not in my DNA, it’s not in my thought process to not be me or to not work harder or not to be better than I was yesterday. I don’t age doesn’t mean anything to me. I’m going to get older, it doesn’t matter; that doesn’t mean because I get older that my life stops and I stop doing the things that I love.”

On staying fit: “I get a little shaky when I get outside of my comfortability. I’m not a dieter, I am very good with my food now but I’ve been super lucky because my genetics and my metabolism stuff has always allowed me [to be fit] As long as I’m close to eating good, I’m okay. But once I realize about competing, that’s a whole different animal.”