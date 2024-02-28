Billy Jack Haynes Charged With Murder, More In Wife’s Death

Billy Jack Haynes has officially been charged with murder and more in the death of his wife. As previously reported, the Portland Wrestling icon and WWE alumnus was arrested on February 8th after Portland police responded to reports of a shooting and found Haynes’ wife Janette Becraft dead. Haynes refused to cooperate with officers at first and didn’t come out until two hours after they arrived.

PWInsider reports that Haynes was charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon on Wednesday upon his release from the hospital. Haynes had been hospitalized following his arrest due to a “a medical condition unrelated to the homicide or his contact with law enforcement,” per the Portland Police Bureau.

Haynes was arrested on Wednesday immediately following his release and is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Haynes was a major star in the Portland area as a wrestler and had runs in a number of major promotions elsewhere as well including WWF, WCW, WCCW, Jim Crockett Promotions, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.