Billy Jack Haynes Still Hospitalized, Expected to Be Charged In Murder Case Once Released

A new report has an update on Billy Jack Haynes after he was arrested for murder earlier this month as well as being hospitalized. As previously reported, the Portland Wrestling icon and WWE alumnus was arrested on February 8th after Portland police responded to reports of a shooting and found Haynes’ wife Janette Becraft dead. Haynes refused to cooperate with officers at first and didn’t come out until two hours after they arrived.

PWInsider reports that Haynes has not yet been officially charged with his wife’s murder, but that charges are expected to be filed once he is released from the hospital. A statement by Portland Police Bureau at the time said that Haynes was “in police custody at a local hospital while he is being treated for a medical condition unrelated to the homicide or his contact with law enforcement.”

Haynes was a major star in the Portland area as a wrestler and had runs in a number of major promotions elsewhere as well including WWF, WCW, WCCW, Jim Crockett Promotions, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.