Former Independent Star Billy Reil Passes Away At 44

Billy Reil, who was a regular in JAPW in the late 1990s, has passed away. PWInsider reports that Reil passed away on Monday after a series health issues over the past year. Details on his passing have not been disclosed. He was 44 years old.

Reil was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and got into wrestling at an early age. He sought to enter the business as a teenager and made his professional debut in May of 1995, a month before his 16th birthday, in a match against his friend Trent Acid. He began training in 1996 and while he left his training for college, he continued to work by competing for JAPW, the NWA’s territory in New Jersey, and more. During his time in JAPW he held the JAPW Light Heavyweight Championship three times and the JAPW Tag Team Championship once, the latter in a team with Acid.

Reil continued to work regularly until 2009 and held titles in ISPW, JCW, and USA Pro. His most recent match was in 2016 at JAPW Homecoming, competing in a battle royal.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Billy Reil.