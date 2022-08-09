Biography: WWE Legends Ratings & Viewership Rise for Lex Luger Episode

– Showbuzz Daily has the Sunday television numbers for the WWE on A&E programming lineup. Last Sunday’s episode featured former WWE and WCW Superstar Lex Luger.

Numbers significantly increased for this week’s episode. The Lex Luger episode finished with an average 586,000 viewers. That’s an increase from the 406,000 viewers for last week’s episode, showcasing WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

In the P18-49 key demo, Biography averaged a 0.17 rating. That’s an increase from the rating for last week’s Kurt Angle episode.

Biography: WWE Legends finished at No. 13 in the Cable Top 150 rankings on Sunday, moving up from last week’s No. 32 slot.

WWE Rivals also saw a nice increase in numbers. The WCW vs. WWE-themed episode averaged 488,000 viewers, increasing from the 361,000 viewers for last week’s Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar episode. The show drew a 0.15 rating, increasing from last week’s 0.09 rating in the key demo. WWE Rivals ranked No. 20 for cable originals. It moved up from last week’s No. 39 slot.

Lastly, the new episode of WWE Smack Talk on A&E at 11:00 pm drew 235,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating. Last week’s show drew 208,000 viewers and an identical rating in the key demo. The show ranked No. 66 for Sunday.