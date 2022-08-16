Biography: WWE Legends Rises in Viewership for DX Episode, Drops in Ratings

– Showbuzz Daily has the Sunday television numbers for the WWE on A&E programming lineup. Last Sunday’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends featured the story of D-Generation X.

Overall viewership numbers were slightly up for the DX documentary. This week’s episode averaged 594,000 viewers. The audience increased from last week’s episode, showcasing the career of Lex Luger, which drew 586,000 viewers.

However, ratings in the P18-49 key demo were slightly down this week. Sunday’s episode drew a 0.15 rating, falling slightly from the 0.17 rating for the Lex Luger documentary. Biography: WWE Legends finished at No. 24 in the Cable Top 150 rankings, falling from its No. 13 slot for last week.

Meanwhile, WWE Rivals, featuring Triple H vs. Mick Foley, saw a drop in numbers. The latest episode drew an overall audience of 431,000 viewers. It dropped from the WCW vs. WWE episode, which drew 488,000 viewers. Ratings also slightly fell for this week’s episode. The show drew a 0.13 rating in the key demo, decreasing from last week’s 0.15 rating. Rivals ranked No. 28 for the rankings, falling from its No. 20 slot for last week.

Lastly, numbers were also down for the latest episode of WWE Smack Talk. This week’s show averaged 192,000 viewers, down from the 235,000 viewers from last week. The show drew an average 0.05 rating, which is down from last week’s 0.06 rating for last week. The show ranked No. 101 for Sunday cable originals.