wrestling / News
Biography: WWE Legends S2 Debuts With 582,000 Viewers on Sunday
July 12, 2022 | Posted by
– As noted, A&E debuted its new block of WWE programming on Sunday, July 10, including a new season of Biography: WWE Legends and the debut of WWE Rivals. Sunday’s Biography showcased the career of The Undertaker. Showbuzz Daily has the cable numbers for both shows for Sunday night.
The Season 2 premiere of Biography drew an average audience of 582,000 viewers. The show drew an average rating the P18-49 key demo of 0.14. The show ranked No. 17 for cable originals on Sunday.
Meanwhile, WWE Rivals debuted with an average audience of 368,000 viewers. The debut episode showcased the epic rivalry in WWE between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. The show drew a 0.10 rating in the key demo and ranked No. 29 for cable original programming.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Dennis Rodman Wrestling At WCW Bash At The Beach 1997, Rodman’s Training For The Match
- Chris Jericho Accuses Brock Lesnar Of Making Homophobic Remarks During Their 2016 Confrontation
- Dana Brooke in a Red Crop Top, Nikkita Lyons at the Pool, Xia Li Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Jim Ross Recalls Hulk Hogan vs. Yokozuna At WrestleMania IX, Backstage Reaction To Hogan Becoming Champion