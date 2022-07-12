Biography: WWE Legends S2 Debuts With 582,000 Viewers on Sunday

– As noted, A&E debuted its new block of WWE programming on Sunday, July 10, including a new season of Biography: WWE Legends and the debut of WWE Rivals. Sunday’s Biography showcased the career of The Undertaker. Showbuzz Daily has the cable numbers for both shows for Sunday night.

The Season 2 premiere of Biography drew an average audience of 582,000 viewers. The show drew an average rating the P18-49 key demo of 0.14. The show ranked No. 17 for cable originals on Sunday.

Meanwhile, WWE Rivals debuted with an average audience of 368,000 viewers. The debut episode showcased the epic rivalry in WWE between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. The show drew a 0.10 rating in the key demo and ranked No. 29 for cable original programming.