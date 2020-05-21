wrestling
Birds of Prey Director Cathy Yan Recalls Working With Shad Gaspard
In a post on Twitter, Cathy Yan, the director of Birds of Prey, recalled working with Shad Gaspard on the film. Gaspard, who passed away this week, played a bad guy in the film.
She wrote: “Shad Gaspard played the last bad guy standing in Birds of Prey and was always so kind. A friendly giant with a smile and laugh for days. At our afterparty he so proudly introduced me to his wife. My condolences to his friends + family. Devestated. May he rest in piece and power.”
— Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) May 21, 2020
