Bishop Kaun Reflects On Taking Part In NJPW World Tag League

Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona were part of the 2023 NJPW World Tag League, and Kaun recently looked back on the experience. The Gates of Agony member spoke on the Black Rasslin’ Podcast about being part of the tournament, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful:

On if he was pinching himself doing the World Tag League: “A little bit. Every time we’d go warm up and they’d be playing the tron, just like testing the production stuff, they’d always do the intros with people’s names, like ‘Bishop Kaun,’ and I would record that. I was like, ‘This is so cool, dude.’ It was so cool, man. Just even seeing them test the production, doing all the lights and stuff. I’m with my phone out like a fan, recording everything. It just feels like a dream. The day after I got home, I’m like, ‘Damn, I really did that? That doesn’t even feel real to me.’ It just [flew] by.”

On trying to be in as many matches as possible at the time: “You have to stay consistent with this because after the first match, I was like, ‘Oof, I feel kind of rough. There’s 16 more to go.’ Different style, different ring, but it made you appreciate the work and just having the routine. By the time we were at the end, when we faced Okada and Tanahashi, I felt my best. No injuries. Him and I both. We felt fantastic, like we could do another two weeks.”