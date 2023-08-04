Blackpool Combat Club Promises Best Friends A Broken, Bloody Extinction

AEW recently shared a video clip of a post-event promo by Blackpool Combat Club on their official Twitter account. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta can be seen in the clip expressing their analysis and predictions for the upcoming Parking Lot match with Best Friends (via Fightful). You can find a few highlights and watch the promo video below.

Moxley on the comparison of the two factions: “We’ve all been having a lot of fun out there these last couple weeks, us and the Best Friends. We’re all competitive with each other, okay, that’s how this sport is sometimes. Tensions run high, things get out of hand. But what the Best Friends did tonight is something different entirely. They challenged myself and Claudio to mutual combat outside of the realm of All Elite Wrestling, outside of the sanctuary, the safety of All Elite Wrestling. A fight in the parking lot. You guys are skilled wrestlers, you are tough kids, and you got a lot of heart. But don’t start fooling yourselves into thinking that you are the kind of guys that leave people broken and bloody and unconscious in parking lots. Because you are most definitely not those guys. Me and Claudio, if we have to be, we have no problem being being those guys.”

Castagnoli on how the match will play out: “You boys must have a death wish. We may play nice in the ring, but that does not mean we play nice when the gloves literally come off. This will not just be a massacre, no. This will be an extinction level event.”

Yuta on what he has planned for his former allies: “Don’t worry, boys. As an old friend, I’ll dig you a mass grave so you can hug it out in hell forever.”