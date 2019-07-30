– All Elite Wrestling released a new video that spoofs Joey Janela’s fight with Enzo Amore following a blink-182 concert. In the video, Janela gets into a fight with Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc, his two opponents at AEW All Out. At the end of the fight, the camera shows blink-182 who asked, “Again, Janela?”

Janela and Amore squared off after a blink-182 concert, but no actual punches were thrown.

– SCU will face OVE at Destiny World Wrestling’s Icons II event on Friday, August 9th in Toronto during SummerSlam weekend.

– Jungle Boy has been announced for PWG Battle of Los Angeles