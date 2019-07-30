wrestling / News
Blink 182 And AEW Spoof Joey Janela Fight With Enzo Amore
– All Elite Wrestling released a new video that spoofs Joey Janela’s fight with Enzo Amore following a blink-182 concert. In the video, Janela gets into a fight with Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc, his two opponents at AEW All Out. At the end of the fight, the camera shows blink-182 who asked, “Again, Janela?”
Janela and Amore squared off after a blink-182 concert, but no actual punches were thrown.
“Again @JANELABABY?!?! WTF?!?!” @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT @tntdrama #AEWAllOut @JimmyHavoc @DarbyAllin @blink182 pic.twitter.com/m80cHcYlug
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 29, 2019
– SCU will face OVE at Destiny World Wrestling’s Icons II event on Friday, August 9th in Toronto during SummerSlam weekend.
– Jungle Boy has been announced for PWG Battle of Los Angeles
