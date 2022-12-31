wrestling / News

Blitzkrieg! Pro Always The Hard Way Results: Alex Shelley vs. Alec Price, More

December 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Blitzkrieg! Pro Always The Hard Way Image Credit: Blitzkrieg! Pro

Blitzkrieg! Pro Wrestling’s Always The Hard Way show took place on Friday, featuring Alex Shelley and more. You can see the full results from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, below courtesy of Fightful:

* Alex Shelley def. Alec Price

* Matt Tremont def. CPA

* B!P Bedlam Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Dante Drago def. Ichiban, Perry Von Vicious, and TJ Crawford

* Falls Count Anywhere: Leary def. Dr. Redacted

* BUSSY def. Anthony Greene & Ava Everett

* Travis Huckabee def. Kirby Wackerman

* Bobby Orlando def. Alan Angels

* B!P Tag Team Championships Ladder Hell Match: The Miracle Generation def. MSP, Locked And Loaded. and The CDC

* B!P Bedlam Championship Match: Andy Brown def. VSK

