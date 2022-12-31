wrestling / News
Blitzkrieg! Pro Always The Hard Way Results: Alex Shelley vs. Alec Price, More
Blitzkrieg! Pro Wrestling’s Always The Hard Way show took place on Friday, featuring Alex Shelley and more. You can see the full results from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, below courtesy of Fightful:
* Alex Shelley def. Alec Price
* Matt Tremont def. CPA
* B!P Bedlam Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Dante Drago def. Ichiban, Perry Von Vicious, and TJ Crawford
* Falls Count Anywhere: Leary def. Dr. Redacted
* BUSSY def. Anthony Greene & Ava Everett
* Travis Huckabee def. Kirby Wackerman
* Bobby Orlando def. Alan Angels
* B!P Tag Team Championships Ladder Hell Match: The Miracle Generation def. MSP, Locked And Loaded. and The CDC
* B!P Bedlam Championship Match: Andy Brown def. VSK
ITS HAPPENING! ALEC PRICE VS ALEX SHELLEY!!!!!!!!!! #Wrestival pic.twitter.com/flU7XmSOs6
— 🤠Ms. JMo Page-Parker🏆 (@jmothemermaid) December 30, 2022
proper 4 pm gussetry from @LearyOutCrowd #Wrestival pic.twitter.com/99dNkFeiZ4
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 30, 2022
Congratulations @LittleKylon and @ItsDustinWaller !!! #AlwaysTheHardWay #Wrestival pic.twitter.com/IStLm0yQq7
— Veronica Rambo 😜🌻 (@yellow_roni) December 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More on WWE’s Interest In Dragon Lee Prior To Signing, How Much Money He’ll Make
- Jake Roberts Slams Bill Watts for Racist and Disrespectful Behavior
- Kevin Owens Says He Was Told Steve Austin’s Return Match Couldn’t Have Been Anyone But Him
- CM Punk Comments On Dax Harwood’s Plea To Work Things Out With The Elite