wrestling / News
Blitzkrieg! Pro Fall Children ’23 Results: IWTV Tag Team Title Match, More
Blitzkrieg! Pro held its Fall Children ’23 show over the weekend with the IWTV Tag Team Championships defended in the main event and more. You can see the results from the Holyoke, Massachusetts show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Sammy Diaz def. Danny Miles
* Haley Dylan def. Harleen Lopez & Jordan Blade
* Dante Drago def. Kwesi Asante
* The Vaudevillians def. Shook Crew
* Angelo Carter, JGeorge, Logan Black & Nick Robles def. 50 Cal, CPA, Delightful Dan The God Damn Candy Man & Kirby Wackerman
* B!P Bedlam Championship Match: Andy Brown def. Charlie Tiger
* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Miracle Generation def. The Heartbreak Killers
Look at that creative maneuver by @haleydylan_ on @HarleenxLopez_ and then the interference by @Jordan_Blade92 #fallchildren23 pic.twitter.com/6XccdexweT
— Finding Nemo (@FindingMasson) October 15, 2023
The Vaudevillians vs The Shook Crew was just as awesome as you’d expect! #FallChildren23 pic.twitter.com/4hNs5RsRwv
— Ron!! (@ronlovesmusic) October 15, 2023
Favorite part of this chaos @TheKwesiAsante "I got water splashed on me what the fuck is going on" I am deceased #fallchildren23 pic.twitter.com/VEHBedJoVb
— Finding Nemo (@FindingMasson) October 15, 2023
