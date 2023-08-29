Blitzkrieg! Pro Retro World Expo 2023 Results: Gangrel In Six-Man Tag Action, More

Blitzkrieg! Pro held its two-night Retro World Expo 2023 over the weekend, and the results are online. You can see the results from the August 26th and 27th show, which took place in Hartford, Connecticut, below (per Cagematch.net):

Night One

* Ryan Mooney def. Erik Chacha

* Skylar def. Nat Castle

* Delightful Dan The God Damn Candy Man def. Sebastian Amor

* The Sweeper def. Kwesi Asante

* Blitzkrieg! Pro Tag Team Championship Match: 35mm Magic def. Delta House

* ABBS vs. Kirby Wackerman went to a Draw

* Gangrel & Shook Crew def. Even Stevens & Logan Black

Night Two

* Blitzkrieg! Pro Tag Team Championship Match: 35mm Magic def. Even Stevens and Shook Crew

* Skylar def. Gabby Forza

* Travis Huckabee def. King Crab

* Blitzkrieg! Pro Bedlam Championship Match: Andy Brown def. Jeremy Leary, Kwesi Asante, Perry Von Vicious and Ryan Mooney

* Leo Sparrow def. Delightful Dan The God Damn Candy Man and Sebastian Amor

* Logan Black def. The Sweeper

* Delta House def. ABBS & Kirby Wackerman

* Battle Royal: Gabby Forza def. ABBS, Andy Brown, Angelo Carter, Bryce Donovan, Dante Drago, Delightful Dan The God Damn Candy Man, Jeremy Leary, JGeorge, King Crab, Kirby Wackerman, Leo Sparrow, Logan Black, Nick Robles, Perry Von Vicious, Ryan Mooney, Sebastian Amor, Skylar, Stephen Azure, Steve Somerset, The Sweeper and Travis Huckabee